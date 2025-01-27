Blazers Rumors: Surprise Team Listed as Potential Landing Spot For Jerami Grant
The Portland Trail Blazers are predicted to be one of the more active teams as the 2025 NBA trade deadline approaches.
From now until Feb. 6, a lot can happen, and the Blazers are expected to move to ship out one of their veteran players, including forward Jerami Grant.
Grant has been on the trading block for some time, and this could be the season the Blazers finally ship him out. The only question that arises is, 'Where will Grant end up?'
Who will be willing to give up solid pieces and future picks for a player like Grant, who has digressed year by year?
It's unclear, but Dan Favale of Bleacher Report listed a handful of players who could be on the move this trade deadline to a surprise landing spot.
Grant was on that list, and Favale listed the Toronto Raptors as one of the surprise landing spots for the 30-year-old.
"Acquiring Jerami Grant doesn't perfectly square with the Toronto Raptors' timeline. But they have a handful of short-term and expiring contracts—Bruce Brown, Chris Boucher, Kelly Olynyk—to use as salary anchors and a reported interest in doing...something...
"Of course, this is all predicated upon the Portland Trail Blazers almost exclusively looking to lop off his money without receiving top-tier assets in return—a likelier possibility given their direction and Grant's performance this season."
The Raptors would love to start over, and while potentially acquiring Grant would not help, they could get rid of some players they don't want on their roster anymore.
Here is a potential deal that could work if the two sides wanted to get a deal done involving Grant.
Raptors receive: Jerami Grant
Blazers receive: Kelly Olynyk, Chris Boucher, Davion Mitchell, and a 2025 second-round pick
Both the Blazers and Raptors would love to start all over, and while this trade would get the Blazers there faster, a potential addition of Grant to Toronto wouldn't do much to ruin their chances at a great pick.
The Raptors would like to shake up their roster, similar to the Blazers, and only time will tell if or when they do just that.
The trade deadline is less than two weeks away, and things will start to get real soon.
More Blazers: New Team Emerges in Jerami Grant Sweepstakes
Blazers' Anfernee Simons Listed as Strong Trade Fit For Multiple Contending Teams
Blazers Rumors: Trade Market For Deandre Ayton Revealed
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.