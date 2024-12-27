Blazers' Scoot Henderson Has Bold Claim About Roster Following Game Winning Shot vs Jazz
The Portland Trail Blazers came out with one of their best wins of the season, staging a 13-point comeback to beat the Utah Jazz at the buzzer. In just his second season in the NBA, Scoot Henderson was able to clinch the victory with a step-back jumper as the final horn sounded.
Portland entered the matchup with some new inspiration that helped keep them in the game. For starters, the last time these two teams met up, Utah blew the Blazers out 141-99, fueling the Blazers’ desire to get some payback.
Also, Portland entered the matchup with heavy hearts, as head coach Chauncey Billups missed the game to attend his grandmother’s funeral. The team wanted to do something special for their head coach.
The Jazz got off to a hot start in the second half connecting on three straight 3-point shots right out of the gate. Utah managed to go up 13 points by the end of the third. Portland refused to hang their heads though, starting the fourth quarter out with a 14-6 run of their own to cut into the lead.
A putback by Donovan Clingan gave the Blazers their first lead of the second half at 95-94. The game would only get more exciting from there.
Utah put together another run to regain the lead, and Portland had more in the tank to make sure to keep the game close down the stretch. By the final seconds, Utah tied the game back up at 120, giving Portland the ball for the final play of the game.
The young Scoot Henderson had the ball for the final play, and he delivered the best play of his career. As the score clock neared the final buzzer, Henderson drove in the lane, seemingly with no where to go, takes a step back and sunk the game winning shot as the clock sounded off the final horn. This defining moment boosted the young guards confidence, and his confidence in his team.
Following the matchup, he told the reporter in a post-game interview he detailed his thoughts about this young Blazers team.
“When we lock in on defense, we are one of the best young teams in the league, so I think we just stay locked in, and keep getting more wins.”
This is quite a bold statement for a team that sits 13th in the Western Conference, but the Blazers have one of the youngest core groups in the NBA. They have plenty of time to continue developing their young cast, as well as bring in a few more players to add to the depth of the roster.
More on Trail Blazers; Blazers Being 'Monitored' By West Powerhouse Open to Trading Multiple Draft Picks