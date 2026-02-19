8 Blazers That Would Be Protected in an Expansion Draft

The Portland Trail Blazers could be facing the possibility of an expansion draft some time in the next couple of summers.

Rules on this potential expansion draft have not been released yet, but if it were to follow how the league has conducted it in the past, the Blazers and the other 29 teams in the NBA will be allowed to protect eight players from their roster from being plucked by one of the two potential expansion franchises.

Here's a look at who the Blazers would protect if given the opportunity to participate in an expansion draft.

Deni Avdija

Avdija is a clear no-brainer because he just made his first All-Star team, and he looks like he could be the number one option for this team moving forward. He would get snatched up immediately if he were unprotected in an expansion draft, so the Blazers need to make sure he sticks around in Portland.

Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija dribbles the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves. | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Donovan Clingan

Clingan is also someone that will not have to worry about his spot with the Blazers. In his two seasons with the team, he has shown potential to be a star player, and he has a lot of room for growth still. The Blazers would be silly to move on from him at this point.

Shaedon Sharpe

While Sharpe has dealt with injury woes during his time in Portland, he is still one of the promising young players for the Blazers to build around. You don't give away players that are averaging 21.4 points per game.

Toumani Camara

Camara is someone who has continued to develop throughout his first three seasons with the Blazers. He has been one of the more reliable players on the team since his arrival, and he is averaging 13.1 points per game so far this season. He also projects to get better over time, so the Blazers would be wise to keep him on board.

Yang Hansen

While Yang has been a risk since he arrived in Portland, he is still worth keeping on the roster. Yang has not played a lot in his first season in the league, but he is a developmental project the Blazers will need to work on for several years. He is still worth investing in as one of eight protection spots for the team.

Scoot Henderson

Henderson has had his fair share of critics during his first three seasons with the Blazers, and he may not have lived up to his pre-draft expectations, but injuries and shooting concerns have defined his time in Portland. Henderson is beginning to get over those after returning from his hamstring injury and he will have a great opportunity to prove why the Blazers should keep him in the second half of the season.

Damian Lillard

This is a bit of a controversial take, but the Blazers can't get rid of Lillard for a second time. The Blazers value Lillard's competitiveness and veteran voice, and that should be something worth considering when looking at who to protect in an expansion draft.

The fans also don't want to see him go once again, and that should also play a part in the decision to keep him on board. While the Blazers could use this spot for someone like Caleb Love or Sidy Cissoko, Lillard's veteran approach is worth keeping instead of another young player.

Jerami Grant

The same argument that was given for Lillard above applies here with Grant. Even though he is on the older side of the roster, Grant is still one of the best players on the team, and the Blazers should not look to get rid of him anytime soon.

He is averaging 18.8 points per game so far this season, and players that can do that don't just grow on trees. The Blazers have to value him highly, and that should warrant a lot of consideration when looking to protect him in an expansion draft.