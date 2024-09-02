Blazers Should Be Looking Into Acquiring This Player From Lakers in Any Jerami Grant Trade
The Portland Trail Blazers are poised to enter the 2024-25 NBA season with limited expectations, as they are projected to be one of the league's weaker teams. With a roster that lacks star power and features numerous young players still finding their footing in the NBA, the Blazers face a steep challenge, particularly in the highly competitive Western Conference.
As the team remains in a rebuilding phase, they still have a mix of veterans on the roster, including forward Jerami Grant, who is set to begin his third season in Portland.
There is a growing likelihood that the Blazers may trade Grant before the trade deadline in February 2025. If they decide to move him, Grant is expected to draw significant interest from multiple teams, given his versatility and experience. One team that could be a potential trade partner is the Los Angeles Lakers, who might have the perfect piece to offer in return—forward Rui Hachimura.
According to Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report, Hachimura is one of the players the Blazers should target if they decide to trade Grant.
"With Jerami Grant serving as a strong trade target for the Lakers, the Blazers should be doing their due diligence on Hachimura.
The 26-year-old averaged 13.6 points and was 12th in the NBA in three-point accuracy (42.2 percent). For comparison, Portland finished dead last in 3-point shooting at 34.5 percent as a team."
There have been numerous rumors linking Grant to the Lakers, but no deal has materialized yet. Hachimura, who is only 26 years old, could provide the Blazers with a reliable scoring option while still allowing them to remain in the mix for the top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Hachimura had a strong 2023-24 season with the Lakers, averaging 12.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game while shooting 49.3 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from 3-point range in 68 games, including 39 starts.
The Japanese forward also had a solid showing in the 2024 Olympics before suffering a left calf injury against Brazil. However, he is expected to be ready for the start of the NBA season, whether he remains with the Lakers or finds himself on a new team.
If the Blazers choose to trade Grant, acquiring Hachimura could be a smart move for a team looking to build for the future. Hachimura’s age, skill set, and recent performance suggest he could be a valuable addition to Portland’s roster, providing a boost on both ends of the floor while still aligning with the team’s long-term goals.
