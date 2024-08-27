Blazers Rumors: Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sends Jerami Grant to Lakers
The Portland Trail Blazers will enter the 2024-25 season as arguably one of the worst teams in the league. The Trail Blazers have a ton of young and inexperienced talent, and while that may be the case, that only constitutes most of their team.
The Trail Blazers have a flurry of young talent, but their current best player is veteran forward Jerami Grant. Grant is set to enter his third season with the club; however, he could be moved prior to the season.
Grant would provide a ton of value to a contending team, and after months of rumors regarding his potential move,Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley makes a trade proposal that sends Grant to the Lakers.
Buckley has the Lakers receiving Grant and Duop Reth. In contrast, the Trail Blazers receive D'Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt, Jalen Hood-Schifino, a 2029 first-round pick, and a 2025 second-round pick (via LAC).
"As a third option—or even fourth if Austin Reaves authors a breakout effort—Grant is more than equipped for the job," wrote Buckley. "He could function as almost a turbo-charged three-and-D forward, providing more slashing and self-sufficient scoring than the label normally applies.
In this hypothetical trade, he'd also be accompanied by the intriguing Reath, who'd have a real chance at assuming the backup 5 role behind Davis. Reath turned plenty of heads last season as a 27-year-old rookie, namely with his unique blend of three-point shooting (2.6 per 36 minutes with a 35.9 percent conversion rate) and shot-blocking (1.1 per 36 minutes).
Portland, meanwhile, has presumably been itching to unload the pricey pact Grant signed last summer—right before Damian Lillard left—and L.A. has surfaced as a possible landing spot.
The Blazers would have little use for Russell beyond his expiring $18.7 million salary, but they could covet Vanderbilt as a defensive complement to Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe. Portland could also take a long look at Hood-Schifino, last year's No. 17 pick, while adding two draft assets to help with its post-Lillard overhaul."
Russell is there to match the salaries. While this trade has been discussed many times, there is a chance it could happen, whether it is this summer or by the trade deadline.
The Trail Blazers would be getting back an impressive haul. Although Russell is the highlight of the deal, the Trail Blazers would also receive defensive-minded forward Jarred Vanderbilt.
It's a matter of when, not if, the Trail Blazers will move on from Grant. Whether it's to the Lakers or not depends on the front office and the type of haul they receive for the Olympic gold winner.
