Blazers Sign, Instantly Waive Young Center
The Trail Blazers signed Nick Muszynski to an Exhibit 10 contract Thursday. The former Belmont University center is expected to be cut within the next few days.
If Muszynski is waived and spends at least 60 days with Portland's G League affiliate, the Rip City Remix, he'll be eligible to earn a bonus as much as $77.5k.
The center played four seasons at Belmont from 2018-22, after redshirting his fresman season in college. Muszynski averaged 15.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks across 124 collegiate games.
The center had one of the most decorated playing careers in the university's history. Muszynski was selected to participate in the 2022 NABC Reese's Division I College All-Star Game. He was also selected to take part in the 2022 Portsmouth Invitational.
Muszynski ranked 11th among all front court players with his tally of 1,886 points scored in the Missouri Valley Conference. Additionally, 105 career double figure scoring games ranked second among all active front court players.
The Pickerington, Ohio native was one of nine players over the last three decades with at least 1,800 points, 700 rebounds, 250 assists and 200 blocked shots.
Muszynski joined Tim Duncan (Wake Forest), David West (Xavier), Nick Collison (Kansas) and John Wallace (Syracuse) to reach the milestone.
Muszynski also joined NBA Champion Ian Clark as the second Belmont player in the NCAA Division I era to be named all-conference four consecutive seasons.
The center posted a career record of 104-25 and helped lead Belmont to three conference regular season championships and two NCAA Tournament bids.
Muszynski was a three-time Lou Henson All-America selection and was named to the 2022 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award Watch List. However, no NBA team picked him up in the draft.
Muszynski went undrafted in 2022 and spent the last two seasons playing overseas in Poland. The center signed with Enea Astoria Bydgoszcz. In Poland, he was teammates with former Michigan point guard Mike Smith.
Last season, he averaged 12.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.8 blocks overseas. He also shot 51.7 percent from the field in 39 games. Of those 39 games, he started 26 contests.
The Blazers play the Utah Jazz Friday in their next preseason matchup. Portland has made multiple roster moves in recent days as the team cut the roster down to 18 players.
The Blazers waived guard Devonte' Graham and signed James Bouknight to an Exhibit 10 contract. The team almost immediately released Bouknight and now hold his G League rights.
