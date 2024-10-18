Veteran Blazers Guard Cut Ahead of Regular Season Opener
Two Portland Trail Blazers veterans had non- or partially guaranteed standard contracts heading into the season: small forward Dalano Banton, on a partially guaranteed deal, and point guard Devonte' Graham, on a non-guaranteed agreement. Now, only one remains, officially shaving the club's tally to the maximum 15 standard contracts one is permitted to possess.
Portland announced Thursday through a press release that it had cut Graham. Aaron Fentress of The Oregonian initially reported the transaction prior to the team's official reveal. Graham had agreed to a non-guaranteed Exhibit 9 training camp deal, and it was understood that the Trail Blazers' 15th roster spot essentially was going to come down to him and Banton.
While logging 13.2 minutes a night in his two preseason games for Portland, the 6-foot-1 vet averaged just 1.0 points on 0.0 percent shooting from the floor (on 2.5 field goal attempts a night) and 66.7 percent shooting from the foul line, plus 2.5 assists, 1.5 rebounds and 0.5 steals. That output is a far cry from his career averages of 11.1 points on .371/.354/.812 shooting splits, 4.3 dimes, and 2.3 boards across 336 regular season contests in a six-year career that includes stops with the Charlotte Hornets, New Orleans Pelicans, and most recently the San Antonio Spurs.
Although the Trail Blazers' backcourt will be a bit shorthanded at the beginning of the 2024-25 regular season, given projected starting shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe's lingering shoulder injury, it makes sense to bet on the higher-upside talent in Banton, rather than the proven commodity in the 29-yea-rold Graham.
The 6-foot-9 Banton, still just 24, has continued the strong play he exhibited last year in his three preseason games with Portland thus far. After being traded from the Boston Celtics midway through the year, he got a major opportunity to fulfill a playmaking perimeter reserve role to close out the 2023-24 season. In his 30 contests with the Trail Blazers, the Nebraska product averaged 16.7 points on .408/.311/.780 shooting splits, 4.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks a night. Through three preseason appearances so far, Banton has been averaging 11.3 points on .440/.286/.571 shooting splits, 3.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks, while playing just 20.3 minutes.
Only $217,533 of Banton's contract was guaranteed after Portland picked up its team option in June. $1,098,485 of his money becomes guaranteed on opening night next Wednesday. He will earn the full $2,196,970 of his deal if he's still rostered on January 10, 2025 .
