Blazers Signing Former Lottery Pick As Preseason Continues
The Portland Trail Blazers may be just a week-and-change away from the start of their 2024-25 regular season, but that doesn't mean head coach Joe Cronin isn't still tinkering around the fringes of his roster.
To wit, Portland announced Tuesday in an official team press release that the club has inked former lottery selection James Bouknight to an Exhibit 10 training camp agreement.
Bouknight, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard/point guard, was selected with the No. 11 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets, following an All-Big East run with the University of Connecticut Huskies.
He toggled between Charlotte and its G League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm, throughout his three-season tenure with the Hornets. Across 79 total NBA games, Bouknight has averaged a middling 4.8 points on .363/.335/.770 shooting splits, 1.7 rebounds, and 0.9 dimes.
