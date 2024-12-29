Blazers Snapped Two Unfortunate Streaks in Massive Win Over Mavericks
The Portland Trail Blazers captured arguably their best win of the season on Saturday, defeating the Dallas Mavericks 126-22.
The Blazers played a complete game on Saturday. They were lights out from the field, shooting 50 percent from the field and 42 percent from three. They also outrebounded the Mavericks and only had one more turnover than them.
It was an excellent game for the Blazers, but their win also snapped two streaks.
The Portland Trail Blazers hadn’t won back-to-back games since mid-November and hadn’t defeated the Dallas Mavericks in nearly two years.
That all changed Saturday night when the Blazers defeated Dallas at the Moda Center in front of their home crowd.
Although the Mavericks were without their star player, Luka Doncic, who will be out for at least the next month due to a calf injury, that didn't diminish the win. Acting head coach Nate Bjorkgren loved what he saw from the team right out of the gate.
“I liked the way we came out the gates,” Bjorkgren said. “I thought our first-quarter readiness and force and pace that we played with was really good. I like the way that we started the game. I liked the way that we finished the game.”
The Blazers were fantastic, and they got contributions from many of their top players, like Shaedon Sharpe, who dropped 23 points, and Anfernee Simons, who dropped 22. Others like Deandre Ayton, who had 21 points, 16 rebounds, and three blocks, and Deni Avdija, who had 21 points, five rebounds, and five assists, were crucial in the win. Blazers star guard Scoot Henderson had 19 points, four rebounds, six assists, and a career-high five steals off the bench.
The Blazers did their part on offense, and luckily, that was the case. Mavericks star Kyrie Irving was a man on fire. He led all scorers with 46 points and was the only consistent offensive threat for the Mavericks without Naji Marshall and PJ Washington, who were suspended for their involvement in an on-court fight against the Suns on Friday.
The Mavericks were also without center Dereck Lively II.
Nonetheless, the Blazers took advantage of a depleted Mavericks team and earned the win after Dallas fought back in the fourth quarter.
The Blazers now have a record of 8-7 at home and will look for their third consecutive win on Monday when they host the Philadelphia 76ers.
