Blazers HC Provides Big Injury Update on Status of Crucial Wing
The Portland Trail Blazers have a lot of young guys who they are trying to play this season. They want to figure out who is going to be a part of the future and who they can trade. The Blazers will be sellers at the trade deadline, so they are trying to showcase as many of their players as they can.
Players like Scoot Henderson and Anfernee Simons are still trying to figure out where they fit into the future of this team, especially Simons. He is someone who has shown the ability to pour in points in a hurry. He can get hot from beyond the three-point line as well.
Henderson has played poorly so far in his NBA career. After being the third overall pick in the NBA Draft a couple of seasons ago, he has been a poor shooter. He's barely shooting 40% this season and shot just 38.5% from the field a season ago as a rookie. The Blazers are more likely to keep him than Simons.
Another young player who the Trail Blazers like is Toumani Camara. Camara is in his second year in the NBA. He has played better than he did a year ago, increasing his points per game output. Following the Blazers' victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday, the Blazers gave an update on him. Camara had missed the game against the Jazz on Thursday.
“He stepped on a foot there in the Utah game.” Nate Bjorkgren said during his pregame media session. He sprained his ankle in that game, so that's why he didn't play against Dallas. The Blazers are hoping that he will be back in the near future, which would be ideal.
Camara is someone who the Blazers like. They want to keep him and allow him to develop. Portland would elevate him into the starting lineup if they decide to trade Jerami Grant. Grant is one of the biggest trade assets that the Trail Blazers have to trade away.
If they do decide to ship out Grant, they can get a lot in return for him. That would also give Camara more opportunities to show what he is capable of. In order for him to do that, he needs to get that ankle rested up and healthy.
Portland needs all of the young guys they have healthy so they can figure out their plans for the future.
