Blazers Star Facing Major Off-Court Security Threat at EuroBasket: Report

A key Portland Trail Blazers star is facing a serious security threat as EuroBasket gets underway.
As Team Israel gears up for EuroBasket 2025 in Katowice, Poland, the club faces intensifying security threats, per Tomer Givati of Israeli Hayom. Portland small forward Deni Avdija, the best player on the club (and, possibly, the best player on Portland), anchors his home country's squad this summer.
Israel will face off against Poland, Iceland, France, Slovenia, and Belgium in the group play stage of the competition, which tips off on Wednesday.
"In a conversation with Israel Hayom, sources familiar with the details describe the path the Israeli team took on its way to the championship amid the difficulties, and the effects of the tense security situation during the championship," Givati writes.
"The attitude toward Israel in the world as a result of the war in Gaza affected and made it difficult for the Israeli team even in the preparatory games: Officials in the Basketball Association say that it was not easy to find opponents for the training and friendly games who would agree to play against the Israeli team, because they did not want to be considered as taking sides or expressing a political position," Givati adds.
Avdija and Israel will have additional security detail — which will include some international help, per Givati.
"A large number of security guards will accompany the Israeli team during the championship," Givati writes. "Due to the sensitivity of the situation, Israel Hayom learned that Interpol and the General Security Service, along with the local police, have also prepared in advance, and in joint activities they will maintain the security of the Israeli team."
The 24-year-old Avdija, meanwhile, is focused on medaling in the tournament, following a breakout first season with the Trail Blazers.
In 2024-25, the 6-foot-9 pro averaged 16.9 points on .476/.365/.780 shooting splits, 7.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.5 blocks a night across 72 healthy games (54 starts) — all career highs.
Avdija actually began his pro career playing for the Israeli League as a youngster. He was a three-time Israeli League champ from 2018-2020 on Maccabi Tel Aviv, and was named league MVP during his last stint. While playing for the country as a whole in international competition, he has thus far brought home gold medals in both the 2018 and 2019 FIBA U20 European Championships.
