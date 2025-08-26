Blazers News: Former All-Star Claims Portland Has Hurt Damian Lillard's Legacy

Alex Kirschenbaum

Jan 4, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) drives for the basket against Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara (33) in the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Jan 4, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) drives for the basket against Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara (33) in the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
A former NBA star believes the Portland Trail Blazers may have hurt Damian Lillard's legacy.

The nine-time All-Star point guard recently reconciled with Portland to the tune of a three-year, $41.6 million free agent contract.

Lillard deserves far more love than another beloved veteran point guard who boasts significantly more postseason success, posited former All-Star point guard Gilbert Arenas on his show "Gil's Arena."

Arenas suggests that, had Lillard playing for a large-market club, he'd have been a bigger deal throughout his prime.

“If Dame was in a bigger market, we wouldn’t even be having this discussion. Kyrie’s a three-time All-NBA, Dame’s a seven-time — that means he was a top three guard in the NBA for seven years," Arenas said.

Published
Alex Kirschenbaum
ALEX KIRSCHENBAUM

Alex Kirschenbaum grew up a devout Bulls fan, but his hoops fanaticism now extends to non-Bulls teams in adulthood. Currently also a scribe for Hoops Rumors, The Sporting News and "Gremlins" director Joe Dante's film site Trailers From Hell, Alex is an alum of Newsweek, Men's Journal, Grizzlies fan site Grizzly Bear Blues, and Bulls fan sites Blog-A-Bull and Pippen Ain't Easy, among others.

