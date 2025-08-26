Blazers News: Former All-Star Claims Portland Has Hurt Damian Lillard's Legacy
A former NBA star believes the Portland Trail Blazers may have hurt Damian Lillard's legacy.
The nine-time All-Star point guard recently reconciled with Portland to the tune of a three-year, $41.6 million free agent contract.
Lillard deserves far more love than another beloved veteran point guard who boasts significantly more postseason success, posited former All-Star point guard Gilbert Arenas on his show "Gil's Arena."
Arenas suggests that, had Lillard playing for a large-market club, he'd have been a bigger deal throughout his prime.
“If Dame was in a bigger market, we wouldn’t even be having this discussion. Kyrie’s a three-time All-NBA, Dame’s a seven-time — that means he was a top three guard in the NBA for seven years," Arenas said.
