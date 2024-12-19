Blazers Struggle to Climb in Latest NBA Power Rankings
The Portland Trail Blazers are once again having a tough NBA season.
Currently on a six game losing streak, Portland has an 8-18 record. While this far from the worst record in the NBA (five teams have records below .300), the Blazers are still far off from qualifying for the playoffs.
Because of this, it only makes sense that Portland is near the bottom of most NBA Power Rankings. However, expert analysis shows signs of hope for the young team.
John Schuhmann of NBA.com has the Blazers placed firmly at No. 28 ahead of the Washington Wizards and the New Orleans Pelicans. However, Schuhmann had compliments for guard Dalano Banton.
"With the younger guards that the Blazers need to develop, 25-year-old Dalano Banton is somewhat of an afterthought on this roster," Schuhmann said. "But Banton has been playing regular minutes off the bench and the Blazers (who have the league’s fourth-worst point differential overall) have somehow outscored their opponents by 32 points in his 400 total minutes on the floor. The much bigger difference between his minutes on and off the floor has been on offense."
Additionally, forward Deni Avdija has totaled 36 points on 13-for-20 shooting this past weekend. Still, things don't look great for Portland at the moment.
"The Blazers have been relatively competitive (no 40-point losses) over the last eight days, but they’ve dropped six straight games, becoming the sixth team that’s at least 10 games below .500," Schuhmann said.
Law Murray of The Athletic has the Blazers slightly higher at No. 26, noting that starting center Deandre Ayton could possibly be traded.
"Ayton makes $34 million this season and won’t be a free agent until 2026, so finding a deal for him is still difficult," Murray said. "It is more likely that Robert Williams III, also a 2026 free agent, gets moved due to his smaller number and defensive value."
"Ayton is averaging a career-low 14.2 points per game and getting to the line less than ever, while still not offering enough as a passer, shooter or defender. He’s a double-double machine, but Ayton has plateaued in the present while Donovan Clingan is the future of the position in Portland."
Finally, ESPN had Portland at the No. 25 spot, lamenting that the team continued its losing streak.
"The Blazers missed an opportunity to snap their losing streak Friday, hosting a San Antonio team without guards Stephon Castle, Tre Jones, and that lost Chris Paul when he was ejected in the first quarter." Kevin Pelton said.
"Up as many as 17 in the fourth quarter, Portland allowed the Spurs to rally and win on Victor Wembanyama's two free throws in the final seconds. The Blazers have been competitive lately, only losing their past three games by a combined 18 points."
