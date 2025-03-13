Blazers Take Shot at Shaq Over Viral Postgame Blunder
The Portland Trail Blazers are having a season no one expected them to have. They're competing, and with plenty of games left, they have a chance to grab the 10th seed for a spot in the play-in.
As things stand, the Blazers are five games out of the 10th spot and are currently the No. 13th seed in the Western Conference. Whether they get the spot or not, it is clear that head coach Chauncey Billups has done a great job this season and could be a few pieces away from a possible playoff team.
Billups is in his fourth year at the helm for the Blazers, and while he has done an excellent job for Portland, NBA Hall of Famer and legend, Shaquille O'Neal doesn't know which team Billups coaches.
On Tuesday's broadcast of TNT in the postgame, O'Neal was spotted praising the Detroit Pistons, whom he thought were led by Billups.
O'Neal mistakenly named Billups the head coach for the Pistons, and Candace Parker couldn't let him get away with it.
“Cade Cunningham — a great player now, he plays at his own pace. Anybody that can consistently play at their own pace and put up numbers is a great player,” O’Neal said of Detroit’s All-Star guard. “I like the way he’s playing. I like what Chauncey’s doing. Those guys play hard.”
“No, I can’t let this go. Who’s doing it?” Parker asked. “You said Chauncey?”
“Chauncey’s the coach, right?” O’Neal responded.
After O'Neal's colleagues informed him that J.B. Bickerstaff coaches the Pistons, he doubled down on the disrespect.
“First of all, I don’t watch Detroit. How about that, boo-boo?” he said. “I messed up. I made a mistake.”
Fans went off on O'Neal, and the Blazers decided to chime in.
At first, the Pistons took a massive shot at O'Neal, but then the Blazers decided to dump it on.
The 15-time All-Star has been an analyst on TNT for over a decade. While he is fun and entering, it is clear that he does not have his eye close to the game the way he should.
O'Neal is very informed about the game due to his playing days and success, but he does not provide proper insight and throws a ton of shade on the game today and the players.
