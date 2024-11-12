Blazers-Timberwolves Rematch: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions, More
The Portland Trail Blazers will play the Minnesota Timberwolves in their 12th game of the 2024-25 season on Tuesday.
The Trail Blazers, who started the season solid with a 2-3 record, have been 1-5 in their last six games. This team is looking like the team we all thought they'd be this season, especially after their latest contest against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, which ended in a blowout loss, 134-89.
Nonetheless, this game will be a new one, and it will be a chance for the Trail Blazers to wash that away and earn what would be their fourth victory of the season.
The Trail Blazers will host the Timberwolves in the first game of the Emirates NBA Cup. They are in Group A with the Timberwolves, Los Angeles Clippers, Sacramento Kings, and Houston Rockets.
Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. PT. The game will be on NBA League Pass, but those who prefer to listen to the radio can listen to it on Rip City Radio 620KFAN FM, Wolves App, and iHeart Radio.
This match between these two Northwest division foes will be the second of the season. The Timberwolves got the best of the Blazers when they faced each other on Friday, Nov. 8.
The Timberwolves came away with an easy victory, with the final score being 127-102.
Five players scored in double digits for the Blazers, including Jeramki Grant, Anfernee Simons, Robert Williams III, Delano Banton, and Scoot Henderson, who led the team in scoring with 16.
The Timberwolves overpowered the Blazers, but they were not the best on the field that night. They shot 43 percent from the field and only 24 percent from three on 25 attempts. In today's NBA, 25 threes attempted is not going to cut it.
The advantage indeed went to the Timberwolves that night, as they were playing their eighth game in seven different cities in 13 days at the time. Fatguie showed, and the hope is that this game will go better for Portland.
According to ESPN Bet, the Blazers are home underdogs with a +7.5 spread. The over/under is set at 218.5, and the Blazers' money line is at +250.
The Blazers are coming off an embarrassing loss, which they'd love to redeem themselves for; however, Minnesota is a much superior team, and this could be another route, but I will say the Blazers keep it close until the end.
Timberwolves 132, Trail Blazers 113.
