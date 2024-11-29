Blazers Trade $100M Star to Eastern Conference in Blockbuster Trade Proposal
The Portland Trail Blazers are expected to be one of the more active teams in the NBA at the upcoming trade deadline. They hold some power when it comes to deals getting done as they have a few veteran pieces that could interest opposing teams.
Portland has been holding onto their veterans for a while now but the upcoming trade deadline could see them finally pull the trigger on a deal. The Trail Blazers aren't likely to contend for the postseason, making the veterans a weird fit for their development timeline.
One player who could receive some big interest is star big man Deandre Ayton. The former No. 1 overall pick has played well for the Trail Blazers but he doesn't quite fit the rebuild that Portland is currently undergoing.
In a new blockbuster trade proposal by Nathaniel Holloway of Sporting News, Portland moves Ayton over to the Charlotte Hornets. There isn't a trade package back to the Trail Blazers for the deal but Portland would likely get a nice haul for their star.
"The Hornets could trade for Deandre Ayton from the Portland Trail Blazers. With the Blazers selecting Donovan Clingan seventh overall in the 2024 draft, Ayton could be on his way out of Portland. Ayton, the former first-overall pick in the 2018 draft by the Phoenix Suns, has had his struggles throughout his career. The 26-year-old has been a dominant player inside the paint on both ends of the floor, but he has dealt with multiple injuries over his career. He has played in 60 or more games just three times in his six seasons in the NBA."
Moving Ayton wouldn't be easy due to his contract but Portland does have a loaded frontcourt. They have been trying to get rid of the logjam of players and trading Ayton would certainly do the trick.
Ayton is being paid $34 million for this season and $35.5 million for next year. If Portland were to trade him, whatever team that lands him would need to be able to absorb his deal.
The Trail Blazers likely aren't going to extend Ayton once his contract is up so moving him now does make some sense. Charlotte has some interesting young players and draft picks that could entice the Trail Blazers into making this deal.
It remains to be seen how Portland will improve their team but moving Ayton seems to be on the table.
