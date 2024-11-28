Blazers News: Donovan Clingan Considered as 'Sleeper' Pick for Major NBA Award
The Portland Trail Blazers may not be one of the best teams in the league, but they have promising young talent.
The Blazers won't be competing for anything serious this season, but if they can keep their young nucleus together and continue to build on that, Portland's future could be promising.
The Blazers have many great young players on their roster, but none may be more promising than rookie star center Donovan Clingan.
Clingan is showing his true powers this early in the season, and it is getting their fans excited about what he can become—so much so that he is making noise nationally. Clingan has had a few great games, which have landed him in the conversation for NBA Rookie of the Year.
According to Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report, Clingan is listed as a 'sleeper' for the top rookie honors.
"Zach Edey would also be a safe pick if you had to confine your ROY sleeper to the "Hulking Big Man" category, but don't overlook Clingan's recent entry into the conversation.
"The UConn product registered 17 points, 12 rebounds and eight blocks in a Nov. 13 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves and has carried on hoarding boards (19 more against the Rockets on Nov. 23) and swatting shots ever since. And even though it took him until Nov. 12 to crack 20 minutes of playing time in a game, Clingan has still put together an impressive streak by blocking at least one shot in every game he's played. If the Blazers move on from the other centers on the roster—chiefly Deandre Ayton and Robert Williams III—it could open up the playing time Clingan needs to produce defensive numbers that'll get him more notice, perhaps helping him climb out of the sleeper category altogether."
According to Hughes, Philadelphia 76ers rookie guard Jared McCain is the favorite this early in the season.
Clingan is off to a solid start to his rookie campaign. He is averaging 5.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 0.3 assists, and 2.6 blocks while shooting 52.6 percent from the field.
Although Clingan is a 'sleeper' for the award, he will be re-evaluated in two weeks after suffering a grade 2 right MCL sprain. Additional imaging revealed the type of injury the rookie has and will be on the sidelines for an extended period.
The Trail Blazers selected the star rookie center from the University of Connecticut with the No. 7 overall pick.
