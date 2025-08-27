Blazers Urged to Trade Recent First-Round Pick
The Portland Trail Blazers are finally looking to be a team that can contend for a playoff spot. They made some bold moves in their pursuit of this goal, including trading for Jrue Holiday.
Portland also made the decision to buy out Deandre Ayton. That means that they will have a new starting center this season, and they are looking at Donovan Clingan to take on that role.
Clingan will be moving into his second year in the NBA. One NBA pundit believes that the Blazers should already move on from him.
More news: Hopeful Blazers Owner Faces Major Financial Hurdle Ahead of $4.25 Billion Deal
NBA pundit has Blazers trading Donovan Clingan to the Pacers
Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report gave trades for every team's best asset, and believes the Blazers could trade Clingan for a solid forward and some draft capital. Here is the full trade proposal:
Indiana Pacers receive: Donovan Clingan
Portland Trail Blazers receive: Jarace Walker, a 2026 first-round pick (top-five protected) and a 2027 second-round pick (via UTA)
The Pacers need a starting center after Myles Turner bolted to Milwaukee, so this trade makes all the sense in the world. They would love to add Clingan's rim protection to their lineup.
For the Trail Blazers, this trade would not do much for them. Jarace Walker is solid, but he was on the fringes of the rotation for the Pacers last year. Adding him to the roster would leave the Blazers with too many forwards.
The draft capital is fine, but they would be better served to keep Clingan on the roster and use him as someone who can grow into a solid center.
More news: Blazers Urged to Trade Rising Star in Potential Blockbuster Move
The Trail Blazers will likely keep Donovan Clingan for a while
Clingan seems like he will be part of Portland's core for years to come. They see him as a guy who can really help their defense, and it's a defense that is becoming one of the league's best.
The only way that the Trail Blazers would trade Clingan is if they received a haul that they simply couldn't refuse. He's still too young and has too much talent to give him away.
This past season, Clingan averaged 6.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game.
Latest Trail Blazers News
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.