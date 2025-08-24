Blazers Urged to Trade Rising Star in Potential Blockbuster Move
An insider is putting the pressure on the Portland Trail Blazers to ponder trading away a young would-be star.
The club's (relative) midseason turnaround last year happened almost in lieu of Portland's anticipated backcourt of the future, 22-year-old shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe and 21-year-old point guard Scoot Henderson.
Portland improved significantly on defense, thanks to the efforts of All-Defensive forward Toumani Camara and centers Deandre Ayton and Donovan Clingan, while then-new forward Deni Avdija emerged as the club's best offensive player. The 6-foot-9 pro already has a better handle than either of the team's young guards, and is now the more exciting young prospect.
Now, Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report wonders if it may already be time for Henderson to explore a change of scenery. Buckley asserts that the former No. 3 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft "should be on the cusp of stardom" by now, and not an erratic question mark.
The two players selected above him, All-Star San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama and Charlotte Hornets combo forward Brandon Miller, are themselves very much on the cusp of stardom.
Several of the players drafted after Henderson, however, already seem to have more appetizing upsides, led by wings Amen and Ausar Thompson (the Nos. 4 and 5 picks, respectively), Orlando Magic combo guard Anthony Black (No. 6), Washington Wizards small forward Bilal Coulibaly (No. 7), Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II (No. 12), Golden State Warriors shooting guard Brandin Podziemski (No. 19), and of course his own teammate Camara (No. 52.
"As for Henderson's individual hope, it's hard to say for certain Portland is the best place for realizing it. It's possible to spin the narrative that way," Buckley writes. "The Blazers became more competitive this past season, and they just added a pair of expert-level mentors for Henderson in Jrue Holiday and franchise icon Damian Lillard."
Holiday, 35, could eat into Henderson's minutes this season, as while serving as a long-term mentor. Lillard, also 35, will sit out for most or all of 2025-26 while recovering from an Achilles tendon tear.
Buckley observes that Henderson saw fewer touches as Avdija rose, and wonders if, practically, there will be enough minutes to go around once Holiday, Lillard, Sharpe and Henderson are all available.
"The Blazers liked what they saw from Henderson down last season's stretch, so maybe they're still committed to his development," Buckley writes. "Then again, it felt like he slid down the priority pecking order behind Deni Avdija and Toumani Camara this past season, and you wonder whether the same could happen if Shaedon Sharpe makes a jump during the upcoming one."
Trail Blazers centers Clingan and rookie Yang Hansen (Ayton was bought out this summer) will also become key focal points of head coach Chauncey Billups' approach next year, although offensively it feels like Avdija, Camara, Sharpe and maybe Holiday will lap Henderson's touches this season.
"Portland has helped Henderson elevate his floor, but it has also put obstacles in front of him that could make it challenging to push toward his ceiling there," Buckley notes. "And while the Blazers' defensive focus has improved his play on that end, he needs to find a team that plays with more pace and has better spacing to bring out his best on offense."
