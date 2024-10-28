Blazers vs Pelicans: Portland Blows Out New Orleans For First Win of New Season
The Portland Trail Blazers earned their first win on the new season as they blew out the New Orleans Pelicans in front of their fanbase. Portland almost took down New Orleans in their previous game but fell just short of pulling the upset at home.
Now, with a win under their belt, the Trail Blazers can look ahead. The Pelicans are expected to be one of the better teams in the Western Conference this season so this win is massive for Portland.
Guard Anfernee Simons spoke about it after the game.
“Especially against a very good team,” Simons said. “Obviously, heartbreaking how we lost the other night. But I’m glad to see the way we responded today.”
Here are some of the biggest takeaways from the game:
1. Rebounding, rebounding, rebounding
Head coach Chauncey Billups credited the rebounding as one of the big reasons why Portland was able to get the victory.
“I thought we were incredible in the class tonight,” Billups said. “The rebounds. Offensive rebounds was great, but defensively, we, for the most part, tried to give them one shot if he could, and get out and go. So, I love that.
Center Deandre Ayton was dominate, grabbing 12 rebounds and adding in 17 points. He was one of the catalysts for this game and it resulted In the team coming away with the impressive win.
2. Holding Zion Williamson in check
For the second straight game, the Pelicans star was held down for a lackluster shooting night. In the loss last week, Williamson shot four-of-15 from the field for 16 points.
In this game, he went three-of-12 for 14 points. Portland did a good job of not allowing him to get into any rhythm, especially in the second game.
“I thought we did a good job on Zion,” Billups said. “Obviously, he’s working himself back into form, just having come back a couple days ago. So, he’s a great player, and he’s a handful. He really is.”
3. Donovan Clingan bounces back
After a rocky start to his NBA career, Clingan looked the part in limited time. He put up nine points, nine rebounds, and two blocks in just 13 minutes.
If he can replicate this type of production going forward, the Trail Blazers will be in a great spot.
The Trail Blazers will now head to Sacramento to face the Kings on Monday night.
