How to Watch Blazers vs. Suns, Injury Report, Preview
The Portland Trail Blazers are hoping to put their last loss behind them as they take on the Phoenix Suns on the road.
The Suns are coming off of a double-overtime affair yesterday, so they will be far less rested than the Blazers, who played in a 57-point blowout loss in their first game back from the All-Star break. Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of the matchup.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Phoenix Suns Game Details
• Matchup: Portland Trail Blazers vs. Phoenix Suns
• Date: Sunday, February 22
• Kickoff Time: 5:00 PM PST
• Location: Mortgage Matchup Center | Phoenix, Arizona
What channel is Trail Blazers vs. Suns on?
76ers vs. Trail Blazers will air on the Rip City Television Network.
How to stream Trail Blazers vs. Suns live
Fans can stream the game live on:
• NBA App
• FuboTV (free trial available)
• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)
Radio and live audio
• Rip City Radio 620 Portland
• Portland Trail Blazers Radio Network
• SiriusXM NBA Radio
Trail Blazers injury report
• PG Damian Lillard (OUT - Achilles)
• SG Javonte Cooke (OUT - G League)
• SG Caleb Love (OUT - G League)
• C Yang Hansen (OUT - G League)
• SG Shaedon Sharpe (OUT - calf)
• SF Deni Avdija (QUESTIONABLE - back)
Suns injury report
• PG Cole Anthony (OUT - not with team)
• SG Devin Booker (OUT - hip)
• PF Haywood Highsmith (OUT - knee)
• SF Dillon Brooks (OUT - hand)
• SG Jordan Goodwin (OUT - calf)
Trail Blazers vs. Suns preview
The Blazers need to do what they can to get the last game out of their minds. It was not the right way to come out for the all-star break, and a fresh start is needed.
They will get that chance against the Suns, who are coming off of a double overtime victory over the Orlando Magic just over 24 hours ago. During that game, the Suns lost Dillon Brooks and Jordan Goodwin to injuries. In the game before that, Devin Booker suffered a hip injury.
It's a short-handed Suns squad without much rest against a well-rested Blazers team that is hungry for a win. This is an opportunity to put the past behind them and move forward with the rest of the season in front of them. A loss against the Suns would cause even more of a spiral, so the Blazers have to take care of business.
