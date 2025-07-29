Blazers’ Yang Hansen Gets Advice From Surprise All-Star in NBA Transition

Alex Kirschenbaum

Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Yang Hansen walks to the stage after being selected as the 16th pick by the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Yang Hansen walks to the stage after being selected as the 16th pick by the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

Portland Trail Blazers rookie big man Yang Hansen, who enjoyed a surprisingly productive Summer League run, has gotten some NBA advice from a surprise All-Star.

The CBA product recently hopped on a call with six-time All-Star L.A. Clippers small forward Kawhi Leonard, via Swish Cultures. Leonard, 34, had some sage words of wisdom for the 20-year-old center.

"Once you get a few more games under your belt, it'll slow down," Leonard said.

"The pace is kind of fast," Hansen said through a translator. "[They're] really fast like rabbits."

The 7-foot-2 center added that he's being mobbed by fans with more frequency now — even if he's not yet a marquee name.

"Everyone's just coming out, 'Oh, photo, photo, photo!' [They] don't even know who I am, say, 'You are so tall!'"

"Yeah, I understand," Leonard said. "I felt the same way."

This story will be updated...

Published
Alex Kirschenbaum
ALEX KIRSCHENBAUM

Alex Kirschenbaum grew up a devout Bulls fan, but his hoops fanaticism now extends to non-Bulls teams in adulthood. Currently also a scribe for Hoops Rumors, The Sporting News and "Gremlins" director Joe Dante's film site Trailers From Hell, Alex is an alum of Newsweek, Men's Journal, Grizzlies fan site Grizzly Bear Blues, and Bulls fan sites Blog-A-Bull and Pippen Ain't Easy, among others.

Home/News