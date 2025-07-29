Blazers’ Yang Hansen Gets Advice From Surprise All-Star in NBA Transition
Portland Trail Blazers rookie big man Yang Hansen, who enjoyed a surprisingly productive Summer League run, has gotten some NBA advice from a surprise All-Star.
The CBA product recently hopped on a call with six-time All-Star L.A. Clippers small forward Kawhi Leonard, via Swish Cultures. Leonard, 34, had some sage words of wisdom for the 20-year-old center.
"Once you get a few more games under your belt, it'll slow down," Leonard said.
"The pace is kind of fast," Hansen said through a translator. "[They're] really fast like rabbits."
The 7-foot-2 center added that he's being mobbed by fans with more frequency now — even if he's not yet a marquee name.
"Everyone's just coming out, 'Oh, photo, photo, photo!' [They] don't even know who I am, say, 'You are so tall!'"
"Yeah, I understand," Leonard said. "I felt the same way."
This story will be updated...