Blazers Star Says Getting Traded Was Like ‘A Knife in the Back’
When players come into the NBA, they never expect to get traded. It's part of the business of the league that they don't even think about. That was the case for Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija.
Avdija got traded from the Washington Wizards to Portland, and it seems to have unlocked him. Avdija was one of the best players on the team last season.
While Avdija went up a level after he arrived in Portland, he still didn't love being moved. Recently, Avdija revealed what his feelings were when the Wizards traded him.
Avdija recently detailed his feelings about being moved, saying it was painful for him.
“People were beside me for so many years, and I created a close, strong connection with them," Avdija said. "The moment they traded me, it felt like a knife in the back. I understand it's business and part of this league, but I'm always loyal to the team and the people who worked with me.”
Despite the fact that Avdija thought he was going to be able to spend his entire career with one organization, he understands that he might be in a better spot in Portland now.
“Starting a new chapter is scary and exciting at the same time," Avdija noted. "There's uncertainty where I'll end up and if it will be the right situation for me. You don't control it much, and that's what's scary. But I'm happy because I have the character and abilities to fit in anywhere with anyone. I found an amazing home in Portland. I'm excited to see what comes next.”
Portland likes what Avdija brings to the table. He is a very good rebounder at the wing spot and was able to increase his scoring output this past season, which is something that he hopes to keep going.
It's clear that the Blazers will grow around Avdija and keep him as part of their core moving forward. He is perhaps the most versatile player on the roster, so Portland wants to keep him around.
This past season, Avdija averaged 16.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game. He shot 47.6 percent and 36.5 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
