Chauncey Billups Reveals How Blazers Will Use Damian Lillard This Year
Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups made it clear how the organization is going to use newly re-signed nine-time All-Star point guard Damian Lillard next season.
Lillard tore his Achilles tendon during the NBA playoffs, making him set to miss the entire upcoming season as he recovers from the devastating injury.
Portland, well aware of Lillard's injury, agreed to a three-year deal with the franchise icon, paying him millions during his rehabilitation process.
Since he can't play, many are left wondering how he will feature with the team, though Billups made his role for the upcoming season very clear during a press conference.
"He'll be back as good as ever, if you know anything about him," Billups told a host of reporters during Lillard's introductory presser last week.
"This year, he'll be the highest-paid assistant coach in history," Billups said. "I'll be putting him to work every day."
Additionally, Blazers beat reporter Sean Highkin of The Rose Garden Report reveals that the team is willing to be patient during Lillard's rehab, so he can return at close to full strength.
“Neither Joe Cronin nor Damian Lillard outright said Dame won’t play this upcoming season, but both were very clear that they’re focused on the long-term recovery and it will take as long as it takes,” Highkin said in a post on X.
Lillard is 35 years old, and an Achilles injury can sap the remaining athleticism from his legs, limiting his burst and ability to explode on the court.
As an undersized guard, his injury could result in significant regression, but Lillard is also highly skilled and should return as a solid NBA player.
He is one of the best shooters of all time, possessing excellent ball-handling skills and good vision on the court.
While his on-court production is valuable, Lillard's biggest contributions to the franchise over this deal could be his mentorship of Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe.
Both guards are the long-term future of the franchise and would benefit from coach Lillard helping them develop.
