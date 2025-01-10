Blockbuster Blazers Trade Proposal Sees Champion Forward Moved to Portland
The Portland Trail Blazers are one of the teams in the Western Conference that teams are looking at ahead of the trade deadline. They could end up being sellers if they don't turn things around soon. An embarrassing loss to the Mavericks on Thursday doesn't help.
This trade proposal could help them get a solid young player. Looking at the CBA and the Spotrac trade machine, this is what would happen:
Warriors receive: Jerami Grant, Robert Williams III
Trail Blazers receive: Andrew Wiggins, Kevon Looney, Jonathan Kuminga, Gui Santos, 2026 first-round pick
Portland gets a pretty nice haul here. Wiggins is a player who is in his prime who is a solid scorer and an even better defender. He would immediately solve the Blazers' issue at small forward.
Wiggins has championship pedigree, so he could lead a very young Blazers team.
Kuminga gives the Trail Blazers another young player who has proven that he can score. He would help replace the offensive production lost by sending Grant away in this trade. The first-round pick is valuable to Portland as well, helping their rebuild further.
For Golden State, Grant gives them a top-level scorer who has length on the perimeter to help defensively as well. He is also a bit more reliable than Wiggins in terms of his health, so they should be able to rely on him to stay on the court. The same can't be said for Williams III.
Williams III does give the Warriors a measure of rim protection off the bench that they don't currently possess. He has finally returned from injury, so he is good to go.
He's still young, so he can continue to play with the Warriors for the next few years as they transition from contender to something else.
This is the only way that the Warriors are going to be able to afford both Grant and Williams III. They are intrigued by both, but they are hard-capped by the second apron. In order to make the salaries match, Wiggins has to be in the trade.
Portland wouldn't take a bunch of Golden State leftovers instead.
Of course, the Trail Blazers could opt to trade these two players separately to other teams. This would be a hard haul to top, though. If the Warriors are truly desperate to win a championship this year, this is the kind of trade they could make to give themselves a better chance to do it.
