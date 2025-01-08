Blazers Big Man Could be 'Realistic' Target for Lakers
The Portland Trail Blazers are in a rebuilding era to say the least, but that is not to say that this is a lost season, by any means.
Portland, sitting at 12-23, still have some talented players on their roster that could garner valuable assets moving forward.
A team that is leaving no question that they want to make a splash before the trade deadline are the Los Angeles Lakers. A glaring hole in the L.A. roster is at the center position, and one where the Trail Blazers could benefit.
A player who is not a part of the young core in Portland is 27-year-old Robert Williams III. Parting ways with the injury riddled center could get a future draft pick or two in return.
The Athletic's Jovan Buha reported last month that, "there project to be more buyers than sellers on the trade market." Buha added, "That can drive up the prices from sellers for quality starters and high-level role players, as it did last trade deadline."
For someone like Williams, the time to maximize his value would be now. Especially with Utah seemingly taking their center off the market, this gives Portland significantly more leverage if they were to make a deal with L.A.
In the 11 games he has been available, Williams averages 1.5 blocks per game which is another selling point to Los Angeles, since they currently rank No. 19 in blocks among the Association.
Another reason to increase urgency if you're the Lakers is the NBA's all-time leading scorer, Lebron James. As James has enjoyed 21 illustrious NBA seasons, he turned 40-years-old just over a week ago.
Buha also noted that a major role Williams would potentially play for the Lakers is staying on the team "longer-term, into the next era, the next iteration of Lakers basketball." Fellow rim-protector Anthony Davis is set to take the keys of the franchise from James whenever he does in fact leave the franchise.
Another point Buha made on Monday regarding a deal with Los Angeles and Williams is that the duo, "would form a dominant, in my opinion, defensive 4-5 tandem that really few teams in the league could match."
Whatever the Trail Blazers end up doing, and whoever the Lakers make their deadline deals with, extra draft picks would greatly benefit Portland as they look to the future.
More Trail Blazers: Blazers Injury Report: Latest on Jerami Grant, Deni Avdija