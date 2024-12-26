Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sees Blazers Move on From Scoot Henderson
One of the teams who are looking to rebuild is the Portland Trail Blazers. Portland has been straddling the line between rebuilding and trying to make the playoffs for a while now. After trading Damian Lillard before the start of last season, they have fully committed to embracing a rebuild.
One of the pieces that they were counting on being a key part of their future is Scoot Henderson. Henderson was drafted third overall in the 2023 NBA Draft. With his combination of size and ferocity, he was expected to quickly become one of the young stars in the NBA.
Instead, things have not gone the way that they expected to. Henderson has not been the kind of player that they hoping for early in his career. As a rookie, Henderson averaged 14 points, 5.4 assists, and 3.1 rebounds per game. He did so on just 38.5 percent shooting from the field.
Henderson was expected to take a leap in his second year. Instead, things have gotten worse. His numbers have taken a dip across the board. He's averaging just 10.9 points, 4.8 assists, and three rebounds per game. His shooting has somehow not gotten better either, as he is converting just 38.7 percent of his shots. Henderson's three-point shooting has dipped from 32.5 percent to just 30 percent as well.
It looks like Henderson might be a bust. If that's the case, the Trail Blazers need to trade him as soon as they can so they can get as much in return for him as possible. This trade proposal could help them do just that.
Blazers receive: Keldon Johnson, a 2025 second-round pick from the Spurs, a 2026 second-round draft pick from the Spurs, and a 2027 second-round draft pick from the Spurs
Jazz receive: Scoot Henderson, Malaki Branham, Sidy Cissoko, and a 2025 first-round draft pick from the Spurs
Spurs receive: Collin Sexton and Matisse Thybulle
The Blazers would get a young wing in Keldon Johnson who has a lot of physical tools. He just needs to be on a decent team to showcase how good he can be. Portland would also be able to get some draft capital to help fund their continued rebuild.
The Jazz would get a lot of young players, including Henderson. They are also a team in rebuild mode. Getting all of those young players, as well as a first-round pick, makes this trade very enticing for them. Meanwhile, the Spurs get two players who can help them win now.
