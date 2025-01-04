Bucks Could Be Missing Multiple Stars For Blazers Matchup
On Saturday night, the 11-22 Portland Trail Blazers will head to Fiserv Forum to square off against the 17-15 Milwaukee Bucks.
But when the two clubs trending in opposing directions do clash, both could be missing major pieces.
According to the NBA's most recent injury report, the Trail Blazers will be without starting power forward Jerami Grant, who'll miss his third straight game with a face contusion, and two-time All-Defensive Team shooting guard/small forward Matisse Thybulle, who has yet to make his season debut due to a sprained right ankle.
Deni Avdija has started in Grant's stead for the past two games, and seems likely to do so again on Saturday. The former lottery pick has averaged 18.0 points on .565/.375/1.000 shooting splits, 8.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals in those two bouts, both losses.
The Bucks, however, could be missing two of their top three All-Star-caliber talents. Two-time league MVP power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and former three-time All-Star swingman Khris Middleton have both been downgraded to probable. Antetokounmpo has a right patella tendinopathy, while the Bucks are monitoring Middleton's recuperation from a pair of summer ankle surgeries.
This year, Antetokounmpo is angling to earn a third MVP award — although his team's record may prevent that from happening. The 6-foot-11 superstar big man is averaging an NBA-leading 32.4 points on 60.6 percent shooting from the field and 60.3 percent shooting from the foul line, 11.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.5 blocks and 0.8 steals a night in his 26 healthy contests.
Middleton remains on a minutes restriction. The 6-foot-7 swingman out of Texas A&M played off the bench behind his nominal backup, Taurean Prince, during his first five games back with the team. Across his subsequent six starts, while averaging just 25.9 minutes per, Middleton has been scoring 18.0 points on an efficient line of .532/.500/.900 shooting, along with dishing out 5.2 dimes, grabbing 5.2 rebounds, and swiping 0.7 steals a night.
Backup shooting guard AJ Green, who has supplanted key 2021 championship-winning role player Pat Connaughton in head coach Doc Rivers' lineups, is probable to return from a lumbar contusion. First-year combo guard AJ Johnson, second-year forward Chris Livingston, rookie power forward Tyler Smith and two-way player Liam Robbins are all on assignment with the Bucks' NBAGL affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd.
