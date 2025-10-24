Chauncey Billups' Attorney Breaks Silence on Gambling Allegations Regarding Blazers Head Coach
Chauncey Billups' attorney, Chris Heywood, has released a statement to ESPN regarding the gambling allegations involving the Portland Trail Blazers head coach.
"Anyone who knows Chauncey Billups knows he is a man of integrity; men of integrity do not cheat and defraud others," the statement read.
"To believe that Chauncey Billups did what the federal government is accusing him of is to believe that he would risk his hall-of-fame legacy, his reputation, and his freedom. He would not jeopardize those things for anything, let alone a card game.
"Furthermore, Chauncey Billups has never and would never gamble on basketball games, provide insider information, or sacrifice the trust of his team and the League, as it would tarnish the game he has devoted his entire life to."
"Chauncey Billups has never backed down. He does not plan to do so now. He will fight these allegations with the same tenacity that marked his 28-year career. We look forward to our day in court."
Billups, as well as Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier and former Cleveland Cavaliers player and assistant coach Damon Jones, were arrested as part of a pair of wide-ranging investigations related to illegal sports gambling and rigged poker games, authorities announced Thursday.
Billups and Rozier were placed on immediate leave by their teams. The Blazers have named former NBA player Tiago Splitter as the team's interim head coach.
Latest Blazers News
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.