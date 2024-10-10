Chauncey Billups Praises 'Swiss-Army Knife' Blazers Forward Ahead of 2024-25 Season
As the Portland Trail Blazers get ready for the new NBA season, the team will be looking to be more competitive this year. They finished last season with a record of 21-61 and it saw them land in last place within the Western Conference standings.
The team made a few smaller moves this offseason, including bringing in young forward Deni Advija from the Washington Wizards. Veteran point guard Malcolm Brogdon was shipped over to Washington for Advija and the Trail Blazers believe he can help them win sooner rather than later.
He is still only 23 years old and has gotten better in each season that he has been in the NBA. Now in Portland, the Trail Blazers see him as a valuable asset. Head coach Chauncey Billups even went as far as to say that Advija was a "Swiss-army knife" type of player entering the season.
“Deni is just a basketball player, so you kind of use him all over the place,” Billups said. “He’s also a really good secondary playmaker. He can really pass. He’s kind of a Swiss Army knife-type of dude in terms of you can use them as a screener, obviously his shot has gotten a lot better. He can finish. We’ll be using him all over.”
Last season with the Wizards, Advija averaged 14.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.8 assists. He also shot a career-high from beyond the 3-point line at 37.4 percent.
The biggest knock on Advija so far in his career has been his inconsistency from beyond the arch. But if he can continue to shoot well from distance, the Trail Blazers may have gotten themselves a steal of a player.
Advija is still getting used to being in Portland but has said that the entire team has embraced him being with them.
“I’m definitely getting used to it,” Avdija said following a training camp practice Wednesday. “I’m going to say that in the beginning, it was kind of weird, but now they’ve embraced me, they love me and they want me to get better. And I feel like that’s what you need as a new guy joining the team. I feel like my teammates support me, coaches. I feel at home.”
If the young forward can put it together again this season, Portland may be able to at least stay growing into the team that they hope to be. They won't be title contenders in all likelihood but getting from out of the basement in West would be a good start for this franchise.
