Blazers' Chauncey Billups Reacts to Devastating Shaedon Sharpe Injury News
Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard struggled through injuries for much of what was looking like a breakout 2023-24 sophomore season stint. Appearing in just 32 contests, the 6-foot-6 swingman averaged 15.9 points on .406/.333/.824 shooting splits, 5.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 0.9 steals a night, all massive leaps from an encouraging rookie season.
The Trail Blazers wing instead incurred a small posterior left shoulder labral tear during a practice, and will miss the start of the 2024-25 regular season.
Portland players are still reeling from the news, per Aaron Fentress of The Oregonian. Sharpe, 21, didn't speak with reporters.
“I, of course, feel bad for us, but more than anything, I feel bad for Shae,” head coach Chauncey Billups said Monday. “He put together a really good summer of working out. He’s ready to go, playing well. A little bit of a setback for him.”
“He went to the basket and made a hell of a pass, a cross-court pass, and kind of went down,” Billups said of the moment Sharpe got hurt. “The crazy thing is I’ve been there."
In conversations with Sharpe, Billups unpacked the shoulder he dislocated just 13 contests into his 1999-2000 season, while with the Denver Nuggets.
“Just kind of talking to him and sharing my experiences with him,” Billups said. “He’s actually in good spirits right now, and he’s already working his butt off. I think he’s going to be fine.”
November 17 would mark the moment Sharpe would return if his recovery tied in with the six-week timeline.
“We’re definitely hopeful of that,” Billups said of a potential November 17 comeback. “We’re banking on it. We’re hoping that it is no more than six weeks. But if it takes a little longer and he needs to get it stronger, then we need to deal with that.”
According to Fentress, formerly-demoted sixth man Scoot Henderson will now start at point guard, while intended starting point guard Anfernee Simons will be shifted over to shooting guard.
Sharpe, an athletic, three-level scorer, was shaping up to be the top young Blazer to watch on this year's team. With him out of the picture for the present, fans can only hope rookie center Donovan Clingan or Simons can put forth some highlight reel-worthy moments.
