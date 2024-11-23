Cooper Flagg's Dominance vs Arizona Giving Blazers Glimpse Into Potential Future
Duke forward and NBA prospect Cooper Flagg is showing why he deserves to be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
The projected No. 1 overall pick and his team, the Blue Devils, traveled to take on the No. 17 team in the nation, the Arizona Wildcats, and put up some monster numbers.
Flagg recorded 24 ports, six rebounds, three assists, and two blocks in the 69-55 win over the Wildcats.
Flagg showed glimpses of what he could be in the league and why teams, possibly like the Portland Trail Balzers, need to tank for a talent like his.
Flagg was fantastic in the contest. He shot 45 percent from the field, 40 percent from three, and also added one steal.
Flagg not only has talent but also a big name that attracts others to his game. Former Arizona Wildcats Mike Bibby and Gilbert Arenas, a pair of former NBA stars who anchored some of Arizona's greatest teams, sat in the front row.
Flagg impressed not only his teammates, coaches, and fans but also the opposing team, including Wildcat guard Jaden Bradley.
Bradley praised Flagg after the game.
"He is tall, athletic, and he can finish over a lot of bodies," said Bradley, who led his team with 18 points, said of Flagg. "He's just super athletic. I feel like we did a good job of containing him in the first half. I think we just went away from the game plan and then didn't talk, didn't communicate as a group, and he found openings in our defense. He provides mismatch problems for them. We get a smaller guard on him, he can take us inside and use his strength, his height advantage. We get a bigger guy on him, he can play quick, play fast and be able to shoot over the top or get by him."
The Trail Blazers currently have the seventh-best odds to secure the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. The six teams in front of them are the Indiana Pacers, Toronto Raptors, New Orleans Pelicans, Philadelphia 76ers, Utah Jazz, and the Washington Wizards, who lead the pack.
Portland is currently on a two-game losing streak, has a 6-10 record, and is the 13th seed in the loaded Western Conference.
The Blazers will be in the running for Flagg all season long, and when all is said and done, they'll have a great chance at selecting Flagg.
More Trail Blazers: Blazers' Donovan Clingan Sets Franchise Record, Passing Bill Walton