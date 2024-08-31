Could Blazers Trade Matisse Thybulle To East Playoff Contender To Save His Career?
The Portland Trail Blazers signaled they were serious about embracing the tank earlier this summer, when they moved to ditch one of their best current guards, injury-prone 2023 Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon and some draft equity to the Washington Wizards in exchange for 23-year-old small forward Deni Avdija.
But there are still plenty of overqualified, overpaid veterans rostered who can yet be shipped out for young pieces and/or draft assets.
Two-time All-Defensive Team small forward/shooting guard Matisse Thybulle, still owed $22.6 million across the next two seasons, could be a piece worth offloading. On a deep roster with offense-first wings, Thybulle makes plenty of sense as a perimeter stopper. On a team that's thinking about the future, the 27-year-old is wasting his time.
With guards Shaedon Sharpe, Scoot Henderson, and possibly Anfernee Simons (assuming he sticks around) all in line for big minutes upticks in 2024-25, plus forwards Avdija and Toumani Camara, it seems quite possible that Thybulle could find himself on the outside of Portland's rotation looking in.
In a new piece, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints proposes that the 6-foot-5 swingman be traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for sharpshooting forward Georges Niang, guard Ty Jerome, and a pair of second rounders. Cleveland, who finished with a 48-34 record and advanced to the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs last year, has yet to sign incumbent restricted free agent Isaac Okoro, a good-not-great wing defender. Thybulle would represent an upgrade.
"Matisse Thybulle is oftentimes overlooked because he isn't the best offensive talent on the wing, yet he shot 34.6 percent from distance last season and has shown signs of an improved jumper," Siegel writes. "Whether or not Portland will be asking for a first-round pick like they have with other players over the last several months is the major question mark here. Thybulle, given his lack of production, shouldn't be viewed as an asset that can return a first-round pick right now. Then again, his defensive effort makes him an All-Defensive type of talent on the wing."
Siegle notes that, while a first round draft selection for Thybulle seems like a questionable call, it seems conceivable that the Trail Blazers could easily settle for a pair of seconds. Could Portland still nab a first rounder in a deal to ditch centers Deandre Ayton or Robert Williams III? In at least the case of the former, it seems quite possible.
More Trail Blazers: Young Warriors Star Seen As Intriguing Blazers Trade Target