Deandre Ayton Upgraded for Blazers vs Bucks
Starting Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton has been on the shelf since January 21 due to a left knee sprain.
Now, he's been upgraded to merely questionable to return to the hardwood, per a new NBA injury report.
Ayton's status as an intriguing trade chip has nosedived this year, as he's battled health issues, a lessening offensive role, and perhaps most critically some alarming defensive slippage.
He's owed $34 million this year and $35.6 million in 2025-26, the final season of his four-year rookie-scale maximum contract extension. Outside of a return to being the rising star two-way player he had become by the time of the Phoenix Suns' run to the 2021 NBA Finals, Ayton seems unlikely to fetch anything close to that annual salary with his next contract for 2026-27 and beyond.
The 7-footer's offense and defense both have looked remarkably lackluster in 2024-25.
Ayton remains a talented post player, ostensibly, although his regression at the ripe old age of 26 — when most players hit their prime in the league — must be a disincentivizing for prospective trade partners looking to acquire his services.
Still, maybe he could be used to match contracts if the tanking Trail Blazers (17-29 on the year) are open to taking on another bloated salary in exchange for draft picks (or, perhaps, to facilitate the trade of an aging All-Star wing like Bradley Beal or Jimmy Butler).
Trail Blazers guard Rayan Rupert will away from the team against the Bucks, as he develops his game with Portland's NBAGL squad, the Rip City Remix.
Former two-time All-Defensive Team shooting guard/small forward Matisse Thybulle, who if healthy could have been another trade piece for the rebuilding Trail Blazers, will be on the shelf once again for this Milwaukee tilt. He's dealing with a right ankle sprain, and has missed the entirety of the year so far.
This year, Ayton is averaging a career-worst 13.8 points on 56.8 percent shooting from the floor and 60.6 percent foul line shooting, 10.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.0 rejections and 0.8 steals in 32 of a possible 46 games.
