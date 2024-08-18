Ex-Blazers Legend Praises Team USA Standout at 2024 Olympics
Team USA captured its fifth consecutive gold medal last week when it defeated France in the gold medal game, 98-87. Team USA was a stacked bunch, with a ton of All-NBA players and future Hall of Famers.
USA was the favorite to come out on top, and they did so in dramatic fashion. Every player who played significant minutes did their role, but no player has received as much praise as Phoneix Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker.
Booker, who is an All-Star in his own right, did the little things necessary for Team USA to come out on top. Many praised Booker for doing his job, and then some in his role, including former Trail Blazers legend Damian Lillard.
Lillard met with the media Friday at his third annual Formula Zero Elite Camp for high school boys and men's college basketball prospects at The PHHacility in Phoenix. He spoke about Team USA's gold medal and praised Booker.
"The character of Team USA this year is what showed the most. You see the vets. You see Steph (Curry), you see LeBron (James), you see KD (Durant), even Book. He's been in the league 10 years now," Lillard said. "You see guys like that when they get in the thick of it, that's the character of our game over the last 10, 15 years, and they held it down.
"When you look at the direction that the game is going, those guys probably won't be around in the next Olympics, and it's gonna be turned over to our younger generation of players."
"Everybody can't be a star. Everybody can't have the ball. Everybody can't score the points. Somebody gotta be willing to play a role and just contribute to what the ultimate goal is," Lillard said.
"I thought watching the games, I thought it was extremely obvious that he went into it with that mentality. Like I'm gonna pick guys up, I'm gonna get into the ball, make open shots, I'm gonna compete for the team. I think it takes a special type of person to take that role when there's so many outside voices and people talking about every little thing, and he definitely did that."
Booker was spectacular with Team USA en route to the gold, averaging 11.7 points per game, 3.3 assists, and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 56.8 percent from the field and 54.5 percent from three in six starts. Booker was Team USA's fifth-leading scorer.
Lillard knows a thing or two about bringing home the gold. The 34-year-old was a part of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Men's Basketball Team. He played and started in all six games, averaging 11.2 points per game, 2.7 rebounds, and 3.2 assists, playing 24 minutes per game.
