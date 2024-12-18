Former Blazers Star Damian Lillard Signs Lifetime Extension With Adidas
Former Portland Trail Blazers superstar guard Damian Lillard has inked a lifetime deal with the Adidas brand.
ESPN's Shams Charania shared the news via X.
Lillard's deal with Adidas expired last offseason, but his agent, Aaron Goodwin, had been negotiating a new contract and struck the deal of a lifetime, literally.
The 34-year-old superstar guard joins LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry as the only active NBA players with lifetime shoe endorsement contracts.
Lillard has been a member of Adidas since he entered the league in 2012.
Lillard spent 11 wonderful years in Portland before he was shipped to Milwaukee, a part of a three-team trade. Portland sent Lillard to Milwaukee in exchange for Jrue Holiday, a first-round pick in 2029, and pick swaps in 2028 and 2030. The Suns received Grayson Allen from the Bucks, along with Jusuf Nurkic, Nassir Little, and Keon Johnson from the Blazers. In return, the Blazers landed Deandre Ayton and rookie forward Toumani Camara from the Suns.
Lillard wanted a change of scenery last offseason, and that is what he got. Lillard is now in his second season with Milwaukee and just captured his first-ever NBA Cup title.
On Tuesday night, Lillard and the Bucks won the NBA Cup title over the Oklahoma City Thunder, 97-81. Lillard was spectacular in the final, scoring 23 points on 50 percent shooting from the field, four rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 35 minutes of action.
The Bucks have been on a roll, and Lillard has played a massive role in their turnaround. He hopes to make his first conference finals appearance since 2019, when he was still with Portland, and then some.
Though the Blazers are in a rebuilding phase, Lillard will always hold a special place in the hearts of Portland fans. His 11-year run with the team cemented his legacy as a true Blazer, and his impact on the franchise will be remembered for years to come. He cemented himself as a staple in the Portland community and calls it his second home behind his hometown of Oakland, California.
Portland has not been the same without Lillard on their team, but no matter what, he will always be loved and adored in the Pacific Northwest.
