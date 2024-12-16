Massive Trade Proposal Sees Blazers Land Zion Williamson From Pelicans
The Portland Trail Blazers have been one of the more interesting teams this season, even if their play on the court hasn't reflected that fact. While Portland hasn't been seen as a contender, they fall under this category due to the players on the roster.
The Trail Blazers have multiple pieces on their team who could be of interest come the trade deadline next year. Portland is expected to be active at the deadline as sellers, helping potentially interested teams gear up for the postseason.
The Trail Blazers could net some additional assets to help themselves down the line. But what if Portland decided to forgo that idea and even became buyers ahead of the deadline?
In a new trade scenario, Portland decides to do just that and goes after star forward Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans. Here is what a deal could look like:
Trail Blazers receive: Zion Williamson and Javonte Green
Pelicans receive: Deandre Ayton, Jabari Walker, a 2030 first-round draft pick, and a 2027 second-round draft pick
Williamson has consistently been out with injuries and it seems that New Orleans may have had enough. They could be willing to move him before the trade deadline and it seems that the asking price may not be too high.
Bobby Marks of ESPN reported that New Orleans may look to acquire some expiring contracts and future draft capital in any deal.
"If they do move him, the Pelicans can acquire expiring contracts and perhaps a future
first-round pick. New Orleans can outright release Williamson this summer with no
financial obligation."
While Ayton isn't an expiring deal, he is only on the books for two more seasons. Ayton would provide the Pelicans with the big center that they have been lacking.
As for Portland, landing Williamson could give them a sense of relevancy moving forward. The former first-overall draft pick could give this team a true star player to work around and when he has been healthy, he has been special.
The issue is that he hasn't been able to stay healthy which could cause some hesitancy from any team. But for one first-round pick, Williamson could be worth the risk.
It's unlikely that Portland would get into a bidding war for Williamson but it's certainly an interesting thought.
