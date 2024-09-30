Blazers News: Damian Lillard Talks Being Traded to Surprise Team
The Portland Trail Blazers are entering the 2024-25 season with tempered expectations. They are projected to be one of the bottom-tier teams in the NBA.
This year also marks their second season without their longtime star and arguably the greatest player in franchise history, Damian Lillard. Lillard was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks last offseason as part of a three-team deal, and the first anniversary of that trade just passed on Friday.
While Lillard had requested to be sent to the Miami Heat, the trade that eventually materialized significantly shaped the trajectory of last season.
Lillard recently appeared on Marshawn Lynch’s “Get Got” podcast. The eight-time All-Star discussed being traded to the Bucks after requesting the Miami Heat.
“I’m in a great situation, but when I had my mind thinking I was going, you know, one place and then I ended up going somewhere else, it changed that experience for me.”
“I thought I had done everything right, I had performed, you know, I was a law-abiding citizen. I only brought good things so I felt like I’ll have some favor in this situation, and I didn’t. Don’t nobody owe me nothing, it went how it went.”
The trade involved the Bucks, Trail Blazers, and Phoenix Suns. Portland sent Lillard to Milwaukee in exchange for Jrue Holiday, a first-round pick in 2029, and pick swaps in 2028 and 2030. The Suns received Grayson Allen from the Bucks, along with Jusuf Nurkic, Nassir Little, and Keon Johnson from the Blazers. In return, the Blazers landed Deandre Ayton and rookie forward Toumani Camara from the Suns.
Although Lillard didn’t end up in Miami, his first season with the Bucks was still strong, at least on an individual level. He averaged 24.3 points, 7.0 assists, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.0 steals per game, shooting 42.4% from the field and 35.4% from three. However, his season was cut short by injury, and the Bucks were eliminated by the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the playoffs, with Lillard missing Games 4 and 5.
Now 34 years old, Lillard will be looking for a more successful team campaign this year. He hopes to make his first conference finals appearance since 2019 when he was still with Portland, and then some.
Though the Blazers are in a rebuilding phase, Lillard will always hold a special place in the hearts of Portland fans. His 11-year run with the team cemented his legacy as a true Blazer, and his impact on the franchise will be remembered for years to come.
