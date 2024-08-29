Former Blazers Star Drew Inspiration From Late Owner Paul Allen
Former Portland Trail Blazers star forward Scottie Pippen experienced some of the highest moments in NBA history. He was part of two different three-peats while a member of the Chicago Bulls and is one of the best players to ever step onto an NBA court.
Pippen didn't let much get to him but when he joined the Trail Blazers, one person specifically caught his attention. That would be former Trail Blazers owner Paul Allen and it was for his off-the-court business methods.
Allen had something that Pippen wanted and that was being a billionaire. Pippen was underpaid while with the Bulls to keep the main core together and he wanted to have a financial legacy off the court after he was done playing. He wanted to know how Allen did it and used his being on the team to learn.
"What does he have? Forty billion? I want to know: How can I make a billion?" Pippen told Sports Illustrated in 1999. "I just want one of them! What do I need to do?"
The inspiration of Allen was about unique because it helped to set off a new role model in Pippen's life. But he knew that he needed to get to know Allen more before he could learn how he made so much money in his life.
"I don't want to approach him like that. I don't want people coming up to me just for what I do, and I'm sure he doesn't. So I have to let that relationship grow a little bit," the seven-time All-Star added. "Like, win a championship, and then I can say, 'Tell me how I can make a billion dollars. Tell me how I can become a billionaire.'"
Pippen spent four seasons with the Trail Blazers, helping them to reach the Western Conference Finals in the 1999-2000 season. During that year, Pippen averaged 12.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.4 steals per game.
Portland ended up losing to the Los Angeles Lakers in a tough seven-game series, including a memorable fourth-quarter comeback by the Lakers to send them to the NBA Finals. Pippen scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the loss.
His time with Portland helped extend his career and Pippen got to know Allen more. He learned some valuable lessons from him and many remember his time with the team favorably.
