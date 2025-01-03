Former Blazers Star Not 'Actively' Being Shopped Ahead of Trade Deadline Despite Rumors
The Portland Trail Blazers are a team that is looking to be sellers at the trade deadline. Since they sit at 13th in the Western Conference, they have no path to get up into the play-in. As things sit today, they are five games back of tenth, which is the last spot in the play-in.
It's clear that they have no chance of making the playoffs this season. In order to maximize the chances of some future success, they need to acquire some pieces that can help turn them into contenders. They already have a lot of young pieces on the team.
In the last few seasons, the Blazers have decided to either trade away or not re-sign a lot of players who were part of their playoff teams of the past. Damian Lillard was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks prior to last season. CJ McCollum was shipped to the New Orleans Pelicans. Jusuf Nurkic was sent out as part of the Lillard trade too.
Nurkic is playing with the Phoenix Suns and is their starting center. Part of the reason why the Blazers traded him away was because of his poor defensive play. He's not a rim protector, and teams can get easy buckets whenever he is on the court near the rim.
Even so, Nurkic has a lot of redeeming qualities that the Suns like. He is an excellent rebounder. He's also a very good passer for a center, something that the Suns value a lot with the rest of the roster that surrounds him. Because of those values, some other teams could be interested in him ahead of the trade deadline.
It doesn't sound like the Suns are interested in getting rid of him at the deadline. In fact, it sounds like they are not putting him on the block at all because he doesn't have much trade value with the contract he has right now.
Nurkic is making $18.1 million this season, which isn't a ton of money in today's NBA. Still, he will likely have more value next season as an expiring contract. His injury history is also a factor in why his value isn't very high right now. He has already missed nine games this season.
The former Blazers player looks like he'll be staying put for now. The same can't be said for current Blazers players. Very few players are off-limits.
