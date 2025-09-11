Giannis Antetokounmpo Gave Incredible Message to Blazers’ Deni Avdija
The Portland Trail Blazers are hoping to make the playoffs this season. One of the biggest reasons that they believe that is an achievable goal is because of the development of Deni Avdija.
Avdija has emerged as perhaps the best player that the Blazers have on the roster. He's certainly the most consistent. He is a good scorer, rebounder, and is developing as a playmaker.
His play hasn't just impressed members of the Blazers organization, but it has also impressed some other players in the NBA. In fact, one of the best players in the NBA gave him some good recognition.
Trail Blazers Forward Gets Some Major Recognition From Giannis Antetokounmpo
Following a matchup between Greece and Israel in EuroBasket, the two players spent a moment with each other. Avdija shared some of what Antetokounmpo said to him following the game.
“He gave me really nice compliments, it was touching, especially from a player who is working really, really hard, who has a very good reputation in the league; to such compliments from him.. I won’t get into details about what he had said, but it was absolutely touching."
It had to feel good to have one of the best players in the NBA give him some praise following a game. Not only is Antetokounmpo one of the best players in the NBA, but he's one of the best players in the world.
Avdija aspires to get to that level. In order to reach that level, he has to work hard to develop the skills that he already has. He's already been a better player in Portland than he was in Washington.
The Trail Blazers Need Deni Avdija to Take a Leap in Order to Make The Playoffs
If the Blazers want to make the playoffs, they need Avdija to make a leap into an even better player than he was last season. He needs to keep making strides on the defensive side of the ball.
This past season, he averaged 16.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game. He shot 47.6 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
