Deni Avdija Gets Honest About Blazers' NBA Cup Elimination

Portland Trail Blazers star Deni Avdija addressed the team's NBA Cup elimination after losing to the San Antonio Spurs 115-102 on Wednesday.

The Blazers had a chance to clinch Group C in the Western Conference bracket with a win, but fell short.

Portland has faced a lot this season, especially off the court, with the investigation into head coach Chauncey Billups.

The team has also struggled on the court, and the NBA Cup was seen as a chance to achieve some success.

"We wanted it," Avdija said following the game to the media. "We wanted that game. It was a good opportunity for us to advance in the Cup. We fought. We tried to be in the game. It was a tough game; it was a close game.

"I feel like it was a first taste of kind of like a playoff game. I know I'm not experienced, other guys are not experienced yet, and it was a tough test for us, but I think from this game we can learn a lot."

Avdija played 40 minutes against San Antonio, scoring 37 points, dishing eight assists, and grabbing six rebounds in an all-around performance from the forward.

He has been the Blazers' best player by far this season, proving to be one of the few bright spots.

"I think it was a disappointing loss, but it was a good loss for us to learn because we're going to be in those positions in the future," Avdija added.

"Obviously, we wanted a win, but definitely a good test for us for years to come."

Avdija, All-Star?

Overall, he has played in 19 games this season, averaging 25.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 5.5 assists, while shooting 47.8 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from three.

He is making his free throws at an 80.3% rate, adding another dimension to his scoring. At 24 years old, Avdija is on track to be one of the more well-rounded players in the league.

At such a young age, being so versatile, Portland has a genuine culture-setter and foundational piece for the future. He can adapt to different types of players, which should give the franchise flexibility in the future despite current growing pains.

