Grizzlies Provide Big Update on Ja Morant Availability for Blazers Matchup
The Portland Trail Blazers will face Ja Morant on Monday, who is returning from a hip injury to play in Monday's game between the Trail Blazers and Memphis Grizzlies, per Chris Haynes.
Morant was previously listed as questionable for Monday's game, but is now reportedly set to return. He has been out with a hip subluxation, and has not played since Nov. 6 against the Los Angeles Lakers.
"I had to be smart, cautious, but also, I hate being off the floor," Morant said on Monday, via Damichael Cole.
"I've been through the worse before," Morant later added. "I know I can get over anything. Just going into everything I had to do, just had to go in with a lot of confidence and belief in God, knowing that no matter what I'll be fine."
The Grizzlies have held steady even without Morant, and are currently 10-7 and seventh place in the Western Conference. When healthy, Morant is averaging 20.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 9.1 assists per game.
The Trail Blazers previously played the Grizzlies without Morant on Nov. 10, and were blown out by Memphis in their most lopsided loss of the season. Even with Morant sidelined, the Grizzlies trounced the Trail Blazers 134-89, defeating them by 45 points.
In that game, the Trail Blazers shot just 34 percent from the field and 9.5 percent on three-point attempts. The Trail Blazers scored fewer than 90 points, while the injured Grizzlies outclassed them.
The Trail Blazers did rebound from that loss by going on a three-game win streak. They then were blown out once again, but by the Houston Rockets in a 116-88 loss on Friday. The Trail Blazers did respond to that loss by defeating the Rockets the following day.
The question will be if the Trail Blazers can get back at the Grizzlies for that disastrous loss earlier this month. It certainly will not be easy with Morant back in this game following an extended period off the court because of injury, but they can earn consecutive wins if they beat Memphis.
More Trail Blazers News:
Are Trail Blazers Hurting Their Chances to Land Cooper Flagg in NBA Draft?
Trail Blazers End Rockets Incredible 41-Game Streak in Upset Win