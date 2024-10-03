If Veteran Blazer is Cut, Will His NBA Career Be Over, Too?
As the Portland Trail Blazers continue to shape their roster ahead of the 2024-2025 NBA season, Devonte' Graham’s future with the team remains uncertain. The 29-year-old guard signed a non-guaranteed contract with Portland in July as a free agent. Unfortunately, his roster spot with the Trail Blazers may be short-lived, if he unable to beat out wing Dalano Banton, who's on a partially guaranteed deal.
Graham had a breakout season as member of the Charlotte Hornets in 2018-19, averaging 18.2 points and 7.5 assists in 63 games. He finished fifth in the NBA's Most Improved Player voting, which would end up being won by his former New Orleans Pelicans teammate Brandon Ingram.
However, since then, his production has dipped, and he has struggled to find consistency with subsequent stops in New Orleans and San Antonio. His shooting efficiency, which has hovered below league average, coupled with defensive limitations due to his size at 6-foot-1, raises concerns about his ability to contribute meaningfully to a rebuilding team like Portland.
It is expected that the 15th roster spot will be an open competition between Graham and Banton, which could lean in favor of the younger player. Banton was acquired by the Blazers after he spent time as a member of the Boston Celtics. In the 30 games Banton played in he flashed a lot of potential averaging 16.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game. Banton's size and wing-span make him an intriguing young player for the Trail Blazers as they look to build towards their future.
Now both players could potentially be moved before the start of the season, however, that is dependent on how they perform in the NBA preseason. If Graham is not retained by Portland his career in the NBA should not be in jeopardy as there are a number of young franchises who could benefit from a veteran guard on their bench.
Banton, on the other hand, represents a different kind of opportunity for the Blazers. At 6-foot-9, Banton offers intriguing versatility as essentially a point forward. His ability to handle the ball, facilitate offense, and defend multiple positions adds a new dynamic to Portland’s backcourt rotation.
Despite Graham lacking in size, he could provide shooting for a team that is weak in that area and also his experience could be valuable as well. Unfortunately, Graham's previous two NBA stops did not showcase enough of his value as a player but a good preseason and training could be the difference maker for his future.
More Trail Blazers: Portland's New WNBA Team Selling Tickets Fast