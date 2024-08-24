Is Young Blazers Guard Poised for Massive Breakout?
The Portland Trail Blazers are all-in on a rebuild. That much was evinced when team general manager Joe Cronin traded the expiring $22.5 million salary of 2023 Sixth Man of the Year point guard Malcolm Brogdon earlier this summer to the Washington Wizards, in exchange for younger, cheaper small forward Deni Avdija. That Cronin wanted to get off a lottery pick to do it was perhaps the price of doing business, but that didn't make that particular piece of transactional minutiae any less brutal.
One player who seems likely to benefit from getting a bit more (or, perhaps, a lot more) run in terms of backcourt minutes is third-year shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe.
Chris Dodson of ClutchPoints contends that the 6-foot-6 former redshirt Dukie is poised to blossom into a new level of NBA scoring.
"Shaedon Sharpe averaged 15.9 points per game last season," writes Dodson. "With Scoot better setting the table, Sharpe will knock down more shots this season. Just one more bucket per half gets the 21-year-old Canadian to the 20 PPG threshold that marks a truly elite offensive option."
"Bold prediction: Sharpe will take a significant leap in his development, becoming a primary scoring option for the Trail Blazers," Dodson adds. "Expect him to average over 20 points per game, showcasing a scoring versatility that scares several Western Conference contenders."
