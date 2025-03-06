Jabari Walker Makes Blazers History, Joining Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum
The Portland Trail Blazers suffered a 128-118 loss to the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night, in a game that carried significant weight for both teams.
The Celtics were missing three key players, which created an opportunity for the Blazers, who are fighting for a play-in spot in the Western Conference. Sitting in 12th place, Portland was just four wins behind the Sacramento Kings in 9th place, making this matchup a critical one for their playoff hopes.
While the loss stings, the game was full of historic performances.
For the Celtics, Payton Pritchard and Derrick White made NBA history by becoming the first duo ever to each hit nine or more three-pointers in the same game. Their shooting fueled Boston's offense, helping them pull away from the Blazers in the second half.
On the other side, the Blazers had their own standout performance, though it came from an unlikely source.
Jabari Walker, the third-year forward/center, delivered a career-best performance off the bench. Walker scored 22 points on a perfect 6-for-6 shooting from beyond the arc, adding six rebounds to his stat line.
His perfect shooting from three-point range made him just the fourth player in Blazers history to make six threes without a miss, joining the ranks of Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, and Terry Porter.
This was a remarkable achievement, especially considering Walker entered the game with a career three-point shooting average of just 26.1%.
The performance elevated his season average to 34.6%, a significant improvement. The 22-year-old was clearly in a rhythm, crediting his practice and preparation for his stellar night.
"I’ve been waiting for a night like this," said Walker. "It just felt great to see it go through. And once I got into a rhythm, it just felt like I was in the gym in practice."
While the Blazers couldn't capitalize on the momentum, Walker's performance was a bright spot in a challenging season.
Coach Chauncey Billups praised Walker for his shooting and defensive efforts, acknowledging his importance in filling the void left by injured players like Deandre Ayton.
Though the Blazers came up short, the game was a testament to individual perseverance and a glimpse of what could be for Walker as he continues to grow in the NBA.
For Portland, there's still hope as they strive to make a late push for the playoffs, with several more chances to close the gap in the standings.
