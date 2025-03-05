Jayson Tatum Injury Status For Blazers vs Celtics
The Portland Trail Blazers will take on the Boston Celtics for the first time this season.
The Blazers will look to continue their stellar basketball play, but they will face a tough test on Wednesday when they travel to Boston. The Blazers will search for their 29th win of the season, and they may do it without having to face Boston's best player, Jayson Tatum.
Tatum landed on the injury report prior to the game and is listed as questionable due to a right shoulder impingement. The Celtics shared via X.
On Sunday, the 27-year-old nearly recorded a triple-double in Boston's win against the Nuggets. Tatum is in danger of missing Wednesday's game against Portland.
The superstar forward has been having another incredible season for Boston, but if he cannot play against the Trail Blazers, the team will likely have to turn to Sam Hauser to help pick up the slack.
In his last game, he recorded 16 points on 4-of-15 shooting from the field, 11 rebounds, and seven assists in their win over Denver.
In the season, Tatum is playing like an MVP candidate, averaging 26.8 points per game, 8.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 45.2 percent from the field and 35.2 percent from three in 58 games and 36.5 minutes of action.
Tatum has been productive in his career against Portland. He averages 27.2 points, 4.1 assists, and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 50.4 percent from the field and 48.3 percent from three.
The Blazers are heavy underdogs in this matchup with a +9.5 spread.
The Celtics have gone 19-11 in home games. Boston leads the league, averaging 17.8 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 37.0 percent from deep. Jayson Tatum leads the team, averaging 3.6 makes while shooting 35.2 percent from 3-point range.
The Trail Blazers have gone 12-20 away from home. Portland has a 16-27 record against teams above .500.
The Blazers have been mediocre in their last ten games; however, they have won five of their last six games. In Portland's last ten games, they are averaging 119.1 points, 45.3 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 9.2 steals, and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field.
