Jonathan Kuminga Injury Status For Blazers vs Warriors

Monday in the bay.



🏀 #RipCity vs. @warriors

🏟️ @ChaseCenter

🕓 7:00 P.M. PDT

📺 BlazerVision // KUNP // KATU 2.2

📻 @RipCityRadio620

📲 https://t.co/yBftNpxurp pic.twitter.com/wBcQegqVcG