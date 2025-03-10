Blazers Reveal Massive Injury Update on Forward Matisse Thybulle
The Portland Trail Blazers have offered a massive injury update on forward Matisse Thybulle. The team has assigned Thybulle to the Rip City Remix to begin his return to court conditioning.
Thybulle has not played this season due to multiple issues. The veteran forward has almost returned a few times but has seen some unfortunate setbacks.
The veteran dealt with a knee injury before suffering a severe ankle sprain during a practice in late 2024. But it seems that Thybulle could be inching closer to making his season debut and potentially helping this Trail Blazers team make a run toward the postseason.
Portland finds itself directly in the middle of an unlikely playoff push, even if they still are a few games back of the final spot. But this Trail Blazers team could use someone like Thybulle to help push them down the stretch of the season.
Thybulle has been known for his defense and 3-point shot making over the course of his NBA career. Teams can never have too many wing players and Thybulle could give this Portland team even more depth for the stretch run.
Last season, Thybulle averaged 5.4 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.7 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game for Portland. While he isn't an All-Star level of player, Thybulle is exactly the type of role player that teams love to have on the roster.
The Trail Blazers have been battling this season and they have been much more competitive than most people believed they would be. After coming in last place within the Western Conference standings a year ago, many looked at this Trail Blazers team as an afterthought.
But they have blocked out the noise and simply played basketball to the nest of their abilities. Even if they don't reach the postseason, this team has taken a massive step forward and they can build off that moving forward.
Thybulle could aid this team but it still remains unknown when he could make his season debut.
