NBA Draft: Blazers Select Potential Future Star in 2025 Mock
The 2023-24 season was a season to forget for the Portland Trail Blazers. Portland finished with the third-worst record in the league at 21-61 but received the No. 7 overall pick in this summer's NBA draft. They landed with Donovan Clingan from the University of Connecticut.
Unfortunately, all signs point to the Blazers having a similar season this winter; however, they hope to have a higher pick in next year's draft.
That may seem a long way off now; however, that isn't stopping Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman from focusing on a 2025 NBA mock draft.
In his latest mock draft, Wasserman has the Blzers with the No. 3 overall pick and selecting Rutgers freshman guard/forward Ace Bailey. Wasserman believes Bailey could be a game-changer for the lowly Blazers.
"Ace Bailey possesses optimal ingredients for NBA scoring with 6'10" wing size, advanced self-creation and lethal shotmaking from the post to well beyond the arc," wrote Wasserman.
"How efficient he is at converting will determine whether he winds up a favorite at No. 2 or somewhere in the Nos. 3-5 range. But even some off-putting shot selections won't blind teams from such an obvious package of natural talent and offensive skill.
Bailey's height, one-on-one game and shooting form one of the NBA most enticing archetypes."
Bailey will soon enter his freshman season at Rutgers and was considered one of the best high school players in the nation. The 18-year-old from Chattanooga, Tennessee, attended Boyd-Buchanan School in Tennessee and finished his high school career in Powder Springs, Georgia, attending McEachern High School.
His senior year was exceptional, as he was named a McDonald's All-American, Jordan Brand Classic, Nike Hoop Summit, and Mr. Geogia Bakasetball. According to 247Sprots, Bailey is a five-star recruit and was ranked No. 2 nationally, the No. 1 small forward in his class, and the No. 1 player in Georgia.
If Bailey can pan out a successful college career at Rutgers, he will be slated to be a top pick in next year's NBA Draft. The 6-foot-8 forward chose Rutgers over Kentucky, Ohio State, Kansas, Texas, and Oregon after averaging 32.5 points, 15.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 2.4 blocks per game.
According to 247Sports' Adam Finkelstein, Bailey has tremendous size and effortless athleticism on the wing. On top of that, he possesses underrated skills, can play above the rum, and covers the court with fluidity.
